Quantum Assets 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,861.00 (QA)

Quantum Assets (QA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Quantum Assets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Assets has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Assets has a market cap of $22.33 million and approximately $95,861.00 worth of Quantum Assets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Quantum Assets alerts:

About Quantum Assets

Quantum Assets launched on September 2nd, 2021. Quantum Assets’ total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000,000 tokens. Quantum Assets’ official website is www.quantumassets.vg. Quantum Assets’ official Twitter account is @quantumassetsqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Assets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum Assets (QA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Quantum Assets has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum Assets is 0.00588091 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $86,495.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.quantumassets.vg/.”

