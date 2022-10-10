R.P. Boggs & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 6.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Pool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $11,591,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.70. 10,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.13. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $308.74 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

