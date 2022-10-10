RaceFi (RACEFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $425,311.00

RaceFi (RACEFI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One RaceFi token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. RaceFi has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $425,311.00 worth of RaceFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RaceFi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RaceFi Profile

RaceFi launched on April 9th, 2021. RaceFi’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. RaceFi’s official Twitter account is @racefi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RaceFi is https://reddit.com/r/racefi/. The official website for RaceFi is racefi.io. RaceFi’s official message board is racefi.medium.com.

RaceFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RaceFi (RACEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. RaceFi has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RaceFi is 0.0177628 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $232,037.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaceFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaceFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RaceFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

