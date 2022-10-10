Rangers Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million (RPG)

Rangers Protocol (RPG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Rangers Protocol has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Rangers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rangers Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rangers Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00007732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rangers Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rangers Protocol Token Profile

Rangers Protocol’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Rangers Protocol’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,365,796 tokens. Rangers Protocol’s official website is rangersprotocol.com. The official message board for Rangers Protocol is medium.com/rangersprotocol. Rangers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rangersprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rangers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rangers Protocol (RPG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rangers Protocol has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 972,829.50747222 in circulation. The last known price of Rangers Protocol is 1.46216233 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $603.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rangersprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rangers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rangers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rangers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rangers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rangers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.