Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $564,224.56 and approximately $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00275994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00134761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00750162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00598027 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00255664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,757,569,156 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @rvnclassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Ravencoin Classic has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 11,756,128,295.796467 in circulation. The last known price of Ravencoin Classic is 0.00004957 USD and is down -13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $19,115.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ravencoinclassic.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

