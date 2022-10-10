Raymond James Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $40.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

