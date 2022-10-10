Raymond James Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $48.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SNV opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.