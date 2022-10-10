Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $47.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

RRR opened at $37.16 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.