Redlight Chain Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (REDLC)

Redlight Chain (REDLC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Redlight Chain has a market capitalization of $31.78 million and $2.54 million worth of Redlight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redlight Chain has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Redlight Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00035480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Redlight Chain Profile

Redlight Chain was first traded on August 20th, 2022. Redlight Chain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,656,959 coins. The official website for Redlight Chain is redlight.finance. The official message board for Redlight Chain is medium.com/@redlightfinance. Redlight Chain’s official Twitter account is @redlight and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Redlight Chain

Redlight Chain (REDLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Redlight Chain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

