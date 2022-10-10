Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Cut by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $722.36. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $652.20 and its 200-day moving average is $644.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

