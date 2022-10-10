Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Regis Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jim Beyer 48,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.