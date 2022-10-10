Reik & CO. LLC Buys 11,789 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 39.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $140,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

