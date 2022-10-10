Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $26,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.1 %

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.01. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

