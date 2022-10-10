Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Renault Trading Up 4.9 %

EPA:RNO opened at €30.68 ($31.31) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.36 and a 200-day moving average of €26.00. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

