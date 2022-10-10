Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (ABMD, ABT, ADS, ADYEY, AEP, AIG, AIR, AM3D, AMAT, AMD)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 10th:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($173.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $95.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $54.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €131.00 ($133.67) to €100.00 ($102.04).

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $94.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($145.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $269.00 to $225.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $104.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $54.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $39.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $94.00 to $79.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $149.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.90 ($51.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($52.04) target price by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $375.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €28.40 ($28.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $82.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $82.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $95.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $122.00 to $119.00.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37).

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $42.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $136.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $90.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $230.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €28.50 ($29.08) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $22.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $80.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from 202.00 to 195.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $150.00.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €161.00 ($164.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $222.00 to $213.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $278.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $246.00 to $234.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $57.00.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $202.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $145.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $216.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $94.00 to $84.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €320.00 ($326.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $388.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69).

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $410.00 to $386.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $117.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $8.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67).

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $102.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($244.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €245.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $14.30 to $6.70.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $286.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $274.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $48.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07).

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35).

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $163.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27).

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €66.00 ($67.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €220.00 ($224.49) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $265.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $8.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €146.00 ($148.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $296.00 to $315.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €48.00 ($48.98) to €47.00 ($47.96).

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $17.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €4.90 ($5.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $288.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $78.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 61 to SEK 63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $270.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 384 to CHF 367.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from 194.00 to 185.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.15 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $69.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $350.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $176.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $246.00.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67).

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $134.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($132.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $226.00 to $185.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06).

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $92.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.