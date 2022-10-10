Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (ABMD, ABT, ADS, ADYEY, AEP, AIG, AIR, AM3D, AMAT, AMD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 10th:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €170.00 ($173.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($219.39) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from €1,818.00 ($1,855.10) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $95.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $54.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €131.00 ($133.67) to €100.00 ($102.04).

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $94.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($145.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $269.00 to $225.00.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $104.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $54.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $39.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $94.00 to $79.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $149.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.90 ($51.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($52.04) target price by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $375.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €28.40 ($28.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $82.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $82.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $95.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $122.00 to $119.00.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37).

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $42.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $136.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $90.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $230.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €28.50 ($29.08) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $22.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $80.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from 202.00 to 195.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $150.00.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €161.00 ($164.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $222.00 to $213.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $278.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $246.00 to $234.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $57.00.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $202.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $54.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $145.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $216.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $94.00 to $84.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €320.00 ($326.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $388.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.73) to €34.00 ($34.69).

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $410.00 to $386.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $117.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $8.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67).

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $102.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($244.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €245.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $14.30 to $6.70.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $286.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $274.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $48.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07).

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35).

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $163.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27).

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €66.00 ($67.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €47.00 ($47.96) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €220.00 ($224.49) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $265.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $8.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €146.00 ($148.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $296.00 to $315.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €48.00 ($48.98) to €47.00 ($47.96).

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $17.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €4.90 ($5.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $288.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $78.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 61 to SEK 63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $270.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 384 to CHF 367.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from 194.00 to 185.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.15 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $69.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $350.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $176.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.10) to €53.00 ($54.08). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $275.00 to $246.00.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67).

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $134.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $23.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($132.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $226.00 to $185.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06).

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $92.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

