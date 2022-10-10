Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Up 4.4%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.55. 2,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Resources Connection Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $552.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Resources Connection by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 610,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 21.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 348,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,830 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

