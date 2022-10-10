Reviewing Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) and Its Competitors

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Topgolf Callaway Brands to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors 52 420 901 12 2.63

Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.84%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 167.19%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion $321.99 million 24.80 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 2.20

Topgolf Callaway Brands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

