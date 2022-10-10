Revuto 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,705.00 (REVU)

Revuto (REVU) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Revuto token can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revuto has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Revuto has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Revuto

Revuto’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,767,976 tokens. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revuto’s official message board is getrevuto.medium.com. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto. The official website for Revuto is crypto.revuto.com.

Revuto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.02990465 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,020.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revuto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revuto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revuto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

