Revuto (REVU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,705.00

Revuto (REVU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Revuto has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Revuto has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revuto token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revuto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revuto Token Profile

Revuto’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,767,976 tokens. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revuto’s official message board is getrevuto.medium.com. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto. The official website for Revuto is crypto.revuto.com.

Revuto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.02990465 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,020.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revuto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revuto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revuto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revuto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revuto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.