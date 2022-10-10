Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,091 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18.

