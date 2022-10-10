Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.49. 4,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

