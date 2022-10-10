Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 20.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 299,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. 340,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The company has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

