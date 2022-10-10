Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after acquiring an additional 577,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average is $171.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.