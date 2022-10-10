Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $64.88. 92,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

