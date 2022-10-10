Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 917,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,252,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

