RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.36

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 25143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.38.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $277,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 356.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 104,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.