RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.38.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. 2,414,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,588. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

