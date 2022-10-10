Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,316.15 ($64.24).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,066 ($61.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,858.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 520.66.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.