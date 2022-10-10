RioDeFi Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $837,947.40 and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi’s launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial. RioDeFi’s official website is riochain.io. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . RioDeFi has a current supply of 318,019,580 with 301,550,837.89 in circulation. The last known price of RioDeFi is 0.00786079 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $757,174.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://riochain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

