Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 256,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $6,539,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $9,974,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,380,000 after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 223,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

