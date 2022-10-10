Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $33.95

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 33.95, but opened at 31.88. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at 31.16, with a volume of 199,015 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 33.60.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $540,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $206,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

