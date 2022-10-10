RIZON (ATOLO) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

RIZON (ATOLO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. RIZON has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and $285,046.00 worth of RIZON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RIZON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RIZON has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RIZON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RIZON

RIZON launched on September 28th, 2021. RIZON’s total supply is 2,380,591,736 coins and its circulating supply is 1,880,591,737 coins. RIZON’s official Twitter account is @hdac_rizon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RIZON is rizon.world. The official message board for RIZON is medium.com/hdac.

RIZON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RIZON (ATOLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. RIZON has a current supply of 2,379,800,613.97866 with 1,879,800,614.79866 in circulation. The last known price of RIZON is 0.01333544 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $61,103.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rizon.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIZON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RIZON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RIZON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RIZON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RIZON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.