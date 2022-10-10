RMRK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.24 Million (RMRK)

RMRK (RMRK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, RMRK has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RMRK has a market cap of $21.24 million and approximately $345,375.00 worth of RMRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMRK token can currently be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00012512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RMRK alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.96 or 0.01615427 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

RMRK Token Profile

RMRK is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. RMRK’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,828,478 tokens. The official website for RMRK is rmrk.app. The official message board for RMRK is app.subsocial.network/@rmrkapp. RMRK’s official Twitter account is @rmrkapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RMRK

According to CryptoCompare, “RMRK (RMRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. RMRK has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of RMRK is 2.43728237 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $49,853.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rmrk.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMRK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMRK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMRK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.