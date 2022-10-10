Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.45.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

