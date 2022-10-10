Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.