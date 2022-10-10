RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.63.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RPM International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 300.7% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

