RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
