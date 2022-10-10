Sageworth Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Simmons First National by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 147,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.24. 25,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,647. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

