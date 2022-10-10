Sageworth Trust Co Buys 6,353 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 6.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $77,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,624,000 after buying an additional 59,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 236,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,275. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.