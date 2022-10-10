Sageworth Trust Co Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.81. The company had a trading volume of 116,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,904. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.17.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

