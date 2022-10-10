Sageworth Trust Co Buys New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

