Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $198,000 Investment in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 30.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

IMAX Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 17,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,132. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $787.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

