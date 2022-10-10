Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $251,000 Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,943. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $147.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

