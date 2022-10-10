Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.0 %

APOG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,880. The stock has a market cap of $937.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

