Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 3.2 %

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. 57,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $476.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

