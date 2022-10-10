Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 90.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.78. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

