Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $100,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 262,822 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $10,875,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $531.00. 1,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,367. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.91. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.69.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

