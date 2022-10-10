Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $74.64. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,997. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

