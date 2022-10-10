Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Trims Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Exponent were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,469. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

