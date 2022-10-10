Sageworth Trust Co Takes $139,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sonos by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 139,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,362. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.